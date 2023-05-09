Emergency services at scene of Co Down crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Co Down.

A section of the Newtownards Road in Greyabbey has been closed following the road traffic accident which occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area where possible.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are currently dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on Newtownards Road, Greyabbey near Spring Lane, Greyabbey.

"The road is currently closed.

"Road users are advised to avoid this area where possible.

"Thank you for your assistance."