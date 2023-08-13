Emergency services at scene of fire at north Belfast recycling facility

Police and other emergency services are currently at the scene of a fire in an industrial estate in the Advantage Way area of Ballygomartin.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed they are dealing with an incident at a recycling and storage facility. A number of fire appliances and specialist officers are at the scene.

They have also have advised residents to keep their window closed while they deal with the fire.

The PSNI have asked that the public avoid the area at this time.

A Fire Service spokesperson said: “NIFRS would ask that those impacted by smoke in the area to keep windows and doors closed and avoid the area, we will be in attendance for some time and will provide an update later today.”