Emergency services at scene of serious crash in Co Londonderry

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Co Londonderry.

The single vehicle collision occurred on Lisnamuck Road on Thursday afternoon.

The route has been closed and diversions have been put in place.

Police have advised motorists to seek alternative routes for their journey.

Traffic Watch NI said: “Road Users are advised of an ongoing incident on the Lisnamuck Rd due to an RTC.

"Road is closed from Brackaghreilly Rd to Lisnamuck Hill.

"PSNI are in attendance.”