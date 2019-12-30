Emergency services at scene of suspected gas explosion in Portadown

Firefighters sent two appliances to Selshion Parade at 3.32pm after reports of an explosion.

A fire service spokesman said: "Firefighters set up a cordon and used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. Firefighters have used gas monitors on the property and adjoining properties and all readings are now normal. A gas engineer has been tasked to attend the incident.

"The incident is currently ongoing and the cause of the fire is under investigation."

An ambulance service spokesman said it sent a rapid response paramedic and an ambulance officer to the scene at 3.39pm. Nobody required to go to hospital.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart tweeted: "Getting reports of an explosion at a house in the Corcrain area of Portadown. It is not believed to be suspicious however a resident has suffered an injury.

"I am liaising with the emergency services on the scene."

The Upper Bann MP later tweeted that no one was seriously injured during the incident.