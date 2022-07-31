Emergency services at scene of woman’s ‘sudden death’ near railway tracks in Ballymena

Police and other emergency services are currently at the scene of the sudden death of a woman near the railway tracks outside Ballymena.

The rail line has been closed following the incident and is expected to remain closed for some time.

Translink confirmed there was a “tragic incident” on the train line near Ballymena Station at around 5.15pm on Sunday, July 31.

A spokesperson added: “The line between Cullybackey and Antrim has been closed and bus substitutions are being put in place until further notice.

"Valid rail tickets will be accepted on scheduled bus services. Passengers should make alternative arrangements if possible.

“Emergency services have been called to the scene. An investigation is currently underway”.

Alliance Councillor for the Ballymena area John Hyland also said there was “tragic and concerning” news coming from Ballymena train station this evening.

“The lines have closed & look to remain closed for the foreseeable.

“Please seek alternative travel arrangements if planning to use the trains this evening,” he added.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

There are no further details available at this time.