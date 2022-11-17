Emergency services at the scene after bus and car crash on Shankill Road in Belfast

A bus and car have collided on a busy street in Belfast.

The two vehicle crash happened on the Shankill Road at around 3.45pm on Thursday.

A PSNI spokesperson has confirmed emergency services are currently at the scene.

“Police in north Belfast received a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision between a car and a bus on the Shankill Road today, Thursday November 17, at 3.45pm,” they said.

“Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene.

“A diversions is in place at Peter’s Hill.

"Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”

Translink confirmed that the incident involved a bus operating an 11B Metro service.

“Emergency services were called to the scene – there were no reported injuries to the bus passengers, or drivers,” a spokesperson said.

“A Translink investigation is underway and we will also assist the PSNI with their investigations into the incident.”