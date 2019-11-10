Emergency services attend Belfast home as air freshener explodes after being left on top of fire

Emergency services at the scene of explosion at a house in Lagmore Meadows in Belfast. Pic McAuley Multimedia

Emergency services were called to a house in west Belfast after an air freshener exploded after being left on top of a glass-fronted fire.

Fire crews, police officers and an ambulance attended the scene at Lagmore Meadows at around 11pm on Saturday after an explosion which damaged two windows of a property.

NIFRS station commander Paddy Gallagher told the Belfast Telegraph: "It was nothing sinister, it is what has been described as an air freshener canister that had been left sitting on top of a glass-fronted fire.

"It heated up and exploded. It was an accidental incident.

"A 39-year-old woman slipped and hurt her pelvis, but it is not clear if this was as a result of the explosion.

"Two windows were blown out and damaged in the explosion."

Two appliances attended the scene.

An ambulance service spokesman said: "We received a 999 call at 10:58pm following reports of a small explosion in the Lagmore Meadows area of Belfast. We despatched an emergency crew to the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one female patient was taken, by ambulance, to the Royal Victoria Hospital."