Emergency services attend scene of serious crash in Co Antrim
Emma Montgomery
Police are at the scene of a serious collision in Crumlin, Co Antrim.
The incident happened on the Moira Road on Wednesday morning.
Police are advising motorists to seek an alternative route.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "Motorists are asked to avoid the Moira Road, Crumlin, due to a serious two-vehicle road traffic collision.
“Police and emergency services are currently at the scene, and diversions are in place.”
