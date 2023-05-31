Emergency services attend scene of serious crash in Co Antrim

Police are at the scene of a serious collision in Crumlin, Co Antrim.

The incident happened on the Moira Road on Wednesday morning.

Police are advising motorists to seek an alternative route.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Motorists are asked to avoid the Moira Road, Crumlin, due to a serious two-vehicle road traffic collision.

“Police and emergency services are currently at the scene, and diversions are in place.”

More details to follow