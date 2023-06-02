Emergency services attend security alert in Derry

Police at the scene of a security alert in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry. Picture: Aodhan Roberts/Belfast Telegraph

The PSNI are at the scene of a security alert in Derry on Friday evening.

Police said officers discovered a suspicious object in the Aileach Road area of the city.

“Cordons are in place on the Aileach Road at the junctions with the Ringfort Road, O’Connor Road and Harty Court. No homes have been evacuated at this time,” a spokesperson added.

“Members of the public, including motorists, are asked to avoid the area while searches are carried out. A further update will be provided in due course.”

The incident, which has taken place in the Ballymagorty area, has seen the region cordoned off, with multiple PSNI officers in attendance.

More details to follow.