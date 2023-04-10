Emergency services attend suspected gas leak at PSNI station

Emergency services have attended the scene of a suspected gas leak at Northern Ireland police station.

The incident occurred within the vicinity of Armagh police station on Monday evening.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are presently dealing with a suspected gas leak within the vicinity of Armagh Police Station.

"Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are in attendance.”

However in a further update the PSNI confirmed that no leak was detected.

“In relation to our earlier post about a suspected gas leak at Armagh Police Station, colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended, and conducted a number of checks,” a spokesperson said.

"Nothing untoward was found.”