Emergency services attending 'serious' road traffic collision in Newry

Emergency services are at the scene of what is being described as a "serious" road traffic collision in Newry on Friday morning.

Police, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) are all in attendance at Monaghan Street in the city.

The road traffic collision is believed to have happened shortly after 8am.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph on Friday morning, the SDLP MLA for Newry and Armagh, Justin McNulty said that one of his employees alerted him to the accident after witnessing it.

"My only concern at the moment is the well-being of the people involved and I really hope that there is nobody hurt, please God,” he said.

In a statement the PSNI said: "Police are currently in attendance of a two vehicle road traffic collision in the Monaghan Street area of Newry this morning (Friday 9 April).

"Minor injuries have been reported."

The NIFRS confirmed that cutting equipment was used to rescue three casualties, who were subsequently taken to hospital.