Emergency services called to boat fire in Co Fermanagh

Emergency services have attended the scene of a boat fire in Co Fermanagh on Sunday afternoon.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Spokesperson said: “On Sunday afternoon NIFRS were called to the Crom Estate area of Newtownbutler as part of a multi-agency response to a boat on fire.

“Two Fire Appliances from Enniskillen Fire Station and one Fire Appliance from Lisnaskea attended the incident along with our emergency service colleagues.”

Fire fighters left the scene at 4pm and the cause remains under investigation.

More details to follow.