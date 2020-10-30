Emergency services called to scene of M1 crash

One person was taken to hospital after the crash

One person has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a car and a van on the M1 on Friday evening.

It happened on westbound lanes between J14 Tamnamore and J15 Stangmore shortly after 5pm.

A rapid response paramedic and emergency crew were sent to the scene along with an ambulance officer.

The motorway was initially down to one lane passing the incident.

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital.