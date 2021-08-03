Emergency Services Day discussion at council descends into row over policing

‘Insulting’ pay rise for NHS staff also criticised during heated exchanges

A council discussion on how to mark Emergency Services Day turned into a row over policing and NHS pay.

While there was a positive response to the September 9 event, some members of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council felt the focus should be on health staff pay increases, while one councillor slammed “two-tier policing” in Mid Tyrone.

Members heard the organisers had encouraged the council to fly the scheme’s flag and hold a small event. However, chief executive Alison McCullagh said there was only provision to fly the council flag, although an event was possible.

Council chairman Errol Thompson said he would be willing to facilitate this.

But independent councillor Donal O’Cofaigh felt that “clapping or raising flags for emergency workers, who are currently going to be paid a measly 3% after being offered 1%, when inflation is running at 3.5%, is another slap in the face for NHS workers”.

He added: “They have worked selflessly throughout the lockdown… we need a commitment to pay the NHS and other front line workers a decent uplift.”

The DUP’s Deborah Erskine said: “This is a way of our district to show appreciation. It would be quite fitting to have an event.

“Our emergency services do an awful lot, not just during the Covid pandemic, but our firefighters have also worked tirelessly, such as the fires in Roslea.”

Independent Josephine Deehan added: “Notwithstanding adequate remuneration for our emergency service workers, it is appropriate to recognise the enormous sacrifices they make 24 hours daily, often risking their own lives for the safety and wellbeing of others. Whilst it is important they should be adequately remunerated, it is also important we acknowledge the excellent work they do.”

While welcoming NHS recognition, fellow independent Emmet McAleer hit out at policing in areas within his constituency.

He said: “It’s quite disingenuous of certain members who didn’t back a proposal for a 15% pay increase for NHS staff. We are long past raising a flag or patting someone on the back.

“I acknowledge the magnificent, outstanding and heroic work that many of the front line services do provide, but it would be remiss of me not to call into question the two-tiered corporate policing the people of Greencastle are currently experiencing. There is harassment and scurrilous accusation.”

Ulster Unionist Victor Warrington interrupted: “We are discussing recognising our emergency services. Councillor McAleer is getting on his hobby-horse again.”

The chairman urged Mr McAleer to keep on topic, and he responded: “This is relevant to emergency services, and I’m sure councillor Warrington sees police as one of those services.”

Again the chair intervened, but Mr McAleer enquired: “Why am I constantly interrupted? You can’t silence the people of Mid Tyrone that easily.

“Before being rudely interrupted by councillor Warrington, I said the people of Mid Tyrone — Greencastle in particular — are being harassed day in, day out at the behest of a foreign interest which has no support locally. It’s scandalous and insulting that councillor Warrington, as someone from the Fermanagh area, repeatedly labels this ‘a hobby-horse issue’.

“I would like to know why he has an interest in my area and the people I represent. I’d like to see him put it on the record.”

Calling a halt, the chairman said: “That’s enough.”

Details around how Emergency Services Day is to be marked will be released in due course.