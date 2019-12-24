Emergency services deal with sudden death of man in Warrenpoint

Emergency services are the scene of a sudden death of a man in Warrenpoint town centre.

A PSNI spokesman said officers were called to the scene after a report of the sudden death of a man in a house on Charlotte Street. The spokesman confirmed the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

The air ambulance was tasked to the incident and landed in the town centre.

An ambulance service spokesman said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 11:53 on Tuesday 24 December 2019 following reports of an incident in Warrenpoint.

"NIAS despatched to Emergency crews to the scene and the Charity Air Ambulance, with a HEMS crew on board, was also tasked to the incident.

"No patient was taken from the scene."