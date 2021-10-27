Emergency services dealing with fire at Ballymena car dealership

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) are dealing with a blaze at a used car dealership in Ballymena on Wednesday evening.

It is understood five fire appliances are attending the incident on Tully Road, just off Moorfields Road in the Co Antrim town.

An NIFRS spokesperson said eleven cars at the dealership were on fire.

One local resident on social media reported seeing the “large fire” and hearing sounds which appeared to be explosions at the site.

An NIFRS spokesperson said the fire is being brought under control.