Emergency services dealing with fire in Lisburn city centre

Fire on Antrim Street in Lisburn (Photo by Sorcha Eastwood MLA)

Emergency services are in attendance at an incident in Lisburn on Wednesday.

Alliance MLA David Honeyford tweeted a photo from the scene and said: ”The Fire Service are currently dealing with a fire in a property on Antrim Street in City Centre Lisburn. Please avoid the area!”

The police have advised that Chapel Hill and Bow Street are currently closed to motorists and pedestrians between Thiepval Road and Antrim Street due to the fire.

"Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey,” a spokesperson said.

NIFRS have been contacted for comment.