Emergency services in attendance at shed fire in Poyntzpass

Emergency services are dealing with a shed fire in Poyntzpass with motorists advised that diversions are in place.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it is currently in attendance at a fire in a shed at 44 Lisraw Road, Poyntzpass.

"Fire Appliances from Portadown, Armagh, Banbridge, Newry, Rathfriland and Lurgan, along with specialist appliances from Knock, Pomeroy, Warrenpoint and Lisburn are in attendance,” a spokesperson added.

Police are also attendance at the shed fire to help with traffic control, as firefighters tackle the blaze.

The road has been closed to motorists and local diversions are in place.

Please seek an alternative route for your journey at this time, the PSNI said.