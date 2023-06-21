Emergency services rescue ‘motionless’ person at bottom of Portrush cliff

Emergency services were tasked to reports of a person spotted ‘motionless’ at the base of a cliff in Co Antrim on Tuesday evening.

The injured person was discovered lying on rocks at the bottom of a cliff at Ballyreagh Golf Course in Portrush.

The Coleraine Coastguard said that in a multi-agency response involving Coleraine and Ballycastle Rope Rescue Teams, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, air medical services, the Portrush Royal National Lifeboat Institution and the police, the casualty was secured into the Coastguard rope rescue stretcher and recovered to the top of the cliff.

The casualty was then transferred to the waiting ambulance.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said that a 999 call was received at 7:11pm on Tuesday, following reports of an incident in the Glen Road Area in Portrush.

Two Ambulances, One Rapid Response Paramedic and the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS (Helicopter Emergency Medical Service) on board were tasked to the incident.

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Causeway Hospital by Ambulance.