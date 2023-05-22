Emergency services respond after car leaves Portaferry Road and rolls onto beach
Emergency services were at the scene of a car crash in Co Down after a vehicle left the road and end up on resting on its side on a beach.
The PSNI, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) were all in attendance.
The incident happened just after 8.30am on Sunday when police received a report that a car had left the Portaferry Road in Newtownards and rolled onto a beach.
“Officers attended the scene along with emergency services colleagues. The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital for assessment.
“Enquiries are ongoing,” a police spokesperson said.
The casualty is believed to have been helped out of the vehicle by firefighters and handed over to the ambulance crew for treatment.
NIAS said it received a 999 call at 8:34am on Sunday following reports of a road traffic accident.
NIAS despatched two emergency ambulances to the incident.
“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Ulster Hospital by Ambulance,” a spokesperson explained.