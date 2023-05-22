Emergency services respond after car leaves Portaferry Road and rolls onto beach

Portaferry Coastguard Rescue Team, PSNI, NIAS and NIFRS respond to a vehicle that left the Portaferry road and came to rest on the beach. Credit: Bangor Coastguard Rescue Team

Emergency services were at the scene of a car crash in Co Down after a vehicle left the road and end up on resting on its side on a beach.

The PSNI, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) were all in attendance.

The incident happened just after 8.30am on Sunday when police received a report that a car had left the Portaferry Road in Newtownards and rolled onto a beach.

“Officers attended the scene along with emergency services colleagues. The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital for assessment.

“Enquiries are ongoing,” a police spokesperson said.

The casualty is believed to have been helped out of the vehicle by firefighters and handed over to the ambulance crew for treatment.

NIAS said it received a 999 call at 8:34am on Sunday following reports of a road traffic accident.

NIAS despatched two emergency ambulances to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Ulster Hospital by Ambulance,” a spokesperson explained.