Emergency services respond as fire breaks out on Stena Line ferry docked in Belfast

Emergency services at the scene of an ongoing incident at Belfast Harbour after a fire broke out on a ferry (Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)

Emergency services have dealt with a fire in Belfast Harbour after a fire broke out on a ferry.

Fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene in the Dargan Road area following the blaze on Stena Line’s Superfast VII vessel which was reported on Wednesday morning.

The vessel was docked at the Belfast Terminal at the time in preparation for its 11.30am sailing.

The departure has now been cancelled.

A company spokesperson said: “Stena Line can confirm that a small fire broke out in an emergency generator room onboard the Stena Superfast VII vessel this morning (July 19th) as it prepared to sail for the 11.30hrs crossing from Belfast Harbour to Cairnryan.

"The fire was quickly extinguished by Stena Line crew, emergency services were alerted as a precaution.

"There were no passengers onboard the ship at the time and there were no injuries.

"The 11.30hrs sailing was cancelled and Stena Line is currently working on a revised sailing schedule for the remainder of the day and will advise all affected passengers accordingly.”