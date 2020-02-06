Emergency services scrambled to scene of serious Co Antrim crash

Police sealed off the road for several hours (stock photo)

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene of a serious crash in Co Antrim on Thursday night.

The two-vehicle crash happened on the Drones Road near Armoy between Knockaholet Road and the Frosses Road roundabout.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a report of a two-vehicle crash shortly before 7pm on Thursday.

"Three emergency crews were dispatched to the scene. No one was taken to hospital," the spokesperson added.