Emma and Jake DeSouza face £45k bill over Irish citizenship fight

A Co Londonderry couple who took the Home Office to court over citizenship rights say they have been left facing an "enormous financial struggle" after receiving a massive legal bill.

Emma and Jake DeSouza have now been hit with a legal bill of more than £45,000 following their five-year ordeal in the courts.

Emma took legal action against the Home Office after her American husband was threatened with deportation because she would not say that she was British.

She said that she has always identified as Irish, a right granted to everyone in Northern Ireland under the Good Friday Agreement.

She had been told that in order for her husband to be granted residency she would have to renounce British citizenship and reapply as an Irish citizen, something that they felt was unnecessary and infringed on her rights.

Almost five years on, the case was resolved in May this year when the couple secured a concession that the principles of the Good Friday Agreement held firm and Mrs DeSouza could be recognised as an Irish citizen and her American husband could stay in the UK.

The ruling means that every person in Northern Ireland is deemed an EU citizen, both parties were directed to cover their own costs in the case, which was resolved outside of the courts process.

Emma said that despite the "devastating" bill received last Friday, she and Jake are still celebrating their victory in the knowledge that they will have helped countless others struggling to wade through the immigration system in Northern Ireland.

The final bill received by the couple amounted to £45,953.

"When we received the bill on Friday we were floored," she wrote on Twitter.

"It was so enormous and it really took us back, thinking about how we were going to pay it.

"The last five years have taken such an emotional, physical and financial toll on us both, but we are still celebrating what we have done because I know that it will benefit countless other families.

"As a family this is pretty devastating. Many will know that we are ordinary working people who fought against what we felt was a great injustice.

"We never should have had to bring this case, but we did and we have no idea how we will cover these fees or recover as a family.

"Due to the number of adjournments and the Home Office conceding so close to the court date, we had done all the work that we needed for the day so we are footing the costs.

"We have managed to make seismic change to UK law, but we have been left with an astronomical bill."

"When the Home Office conceded this case and changed the law they requested that we pay the government's fees.

"We wrote to the court who ruled that each party is responsible for their own fees. As a result we are facing an enormous financial struggle."

During their legal battle, Emma and Jake had launched a crowdfunding campaign to help cover their legal costs.

But due to the new bill they have received they have had to extend it and have expressed their thanks to everyone who has supported them so far.

Since they received the new bill, the couple have received more than £20,000 in donations from across Ireland, but are still well short of meeting the costs.

"The support that we have received throughout our ordeal in the courts was tremendous and we have been blown away by the recent support we have received since we told people about this new bill," said Emma.

"We are so thankful for people's generosity.

"We knew that this was going to hurt us financially, but we felt that we were in a position where we could do something to help others.

"We met so many families who were affected by this during our journey and we are just happy knowing that we have been able to do something to help them."