Emma Little-Pengelly heading to jungle after DUP departure

Arlene Foster’s special adviser, Emma Little-Pengelly, has said she intends to head to the jungle after she steps down from her DUP role and Covid travel restrictions are lifted.

The former South Belfast MP said that she still wants to volunteer abroad with an animal wildlife sanctuary. She has previously spoken of working in an orangutan sanctuary in Borneo.

Ms Little-Pengelly had announced plans to do so after she lost her Westminster seat in December 2019. However, weeks later she was offered a job as Mrs Foster’s special adviser in The Executive Office. She accepted, and her jungle trip was put on hold. The Coronavirus pandemic began shortly afterwards.

Asked on Twitter last night about a fundraising drive to finance her plan, which had raised £448, she replied: “I couldn’t go (and still can’t) because of Covid travel restrictions. I fully intend to do so once I get the travel green light.”

Just hours earlier, Ms Little-Pengelly had announced she was stepping away from her DUP role after being “deeply saddened” over tensions following Edwin Poots’ election as leader. She is a close friend of Mrs Foster’s and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s.

A barrister by training, she has told Stormont colleagues she intends to return to the Bar. The outgoing special adviser was unpopular with some of her party’s MLAs.

After she was unseated in South Belfast by the SDLP’s Claire Hanna, she said she needed time to “reflect and recharge”. In December 2019, she told the Belfast Telegraph: "I am in the process of winding up my constituency office and closing my cases.

"That should be done by the end of February, and I could be volunteering abroad in an animal wildlife sanctuary in April .I'd plan to stay there between two and four weeks. It is something I have wanted to do from my student days. I've always liked monkeys so I'm looking at an orangutan sanctuary in Borneo.”

Ms Little-Pengelly said there was another wildlife sanctuary in Indonesia that interested her. “I will apply to them and see what's available at a suitable time.

"I think it will be a really interesting challenge and I want to learn about animal sanctuaries and conservation.. I'm looking forward to meeting people from across the world,” she added.

The former MP said that her husband Richard Pengelly, who is the Department of Health permanent secretary, was “very supportive” of her decision to volunteer.

She had announced her plan on Facebook just after her 40th birthday. "As I turn the big 40 (!!!), and after a rather bumpy year, I have decided to finally take the leap and go volunteering in an animal wildlife sanctuary!" she said.

"I am hoping to head off to the jungle in the first part of this year, so I am running this big birthday fundraiser to help with some volunteer costs to the organisation. Those who know me that I have long been a passionate advocate for animals, great and small.”

Announcing she was stepping down from her DUP role, Ms Little-Pengelly said she was "deeply saddened" by recent events and believed in "principles of decency, kindness & respect". She added: "There is a huge piece of work to be done moving forward, to bring this party back together."

Outgoing Education Minister Peter Weir posted on Facebook: “Best wishes, Emma. You can be very proud of what you have done over the last 14 years.”

Newry, Mourne and Down councillor, Kathryn Owen, who resigned from the DUP on Sunday complaining of sexism and bullying, and alleging a purge of Sir Jeffrey’s supporters, said: “Best of luck, Emma. Always on the end of the phone.”

William Walker, the only remaining DUP member on the council following the departure of Ms Owen and Councillor Glyn Hanna, said she had “served the party and the people of South Belfast with pride.” Councillor Walker has said he is considering his position in the party.