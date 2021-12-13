Emmerdale’s Danny crowned first king of I’m A Celeb castle

Eeemerdale’s Danny Miller was crowned the first ever king of the castle in Sunday’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! grand final.

He joins the pantheon of previous I’m A Celeb winners, including Harry Redknapp, Kian Egan and Stacey Soloman.

Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson and The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge came second and third following the public vote.

Speaking to hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly after taking his throne, Miller said: “I can’t believe, it’s so sick. I am speechless for once.

“Honestly, from the bottom of my heart and my family’s heart thank you so much. This is just the best ever thing that has happened to me, bar my son.

“I can’t believe it, I’m shocked. I never thought I would be in this position. I barely thought I’d make it through the first two or three votes.”

As part of the final episode, all three contestants successfully took part in their individual Bush Tucker Trials to achieve enough stars for their luxury meal.

Miller took on the Fill Your Face challenge. Castle critters, including whip scorpions and giant hoppers, were poured into an enclosed helmet in which Miller had to survive for 10 minutes.

Gregson ate a host of I’m A Celeb classics, such as a sheep’s penis and a pig’s eye, in Frightening Feast.

Finally, Bridge completed The Tomb of Doom. She was locked inside a pitch-black tomb for 10 minutes with over 50 snakes.

Ant and Dec also continued their tradition of mocking the Prime Minister. They joked that Boris Johnson had signed up to appear on the ITV series in 2022.

Holding up a campmate T-shirt with the name Boris on it, Dec added: "We can let you into a little secret. We have already booked our first celebrity for next series, next year, already. So that is something to look forward to. Evening, Prime Minister."

Miller, Gregson and Bridge made it the final after the dramatic exit of former footballer David Ginola on Saturday night.

Prior to Ginola’s exit, the former Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur winger was the favourite to win the competition.

I’m A Celeb fans were shocked at the France international’s dismissal.

Friday’s episode also saw a shock double exit after Olympian Matty Lee and Eastenders’ Adam Woodyatt became the sixth and seventh contestants voted off the ITV show, setting the viewers up for an exciting final.

Ahead of last night’s climax, Miller was the favourite to win the show with Paddy Power giving odds of 5/6, while the bookmakers backed Gregson at 6/4 and Bridge at 11/2.

The flagship series returned to Gwrych Castle near Abergele in north Wales for a second year due to ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions, preventing filming at its usual location in the Australian jungle.