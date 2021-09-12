Emmette Dillon: Family appeal for missing Derry model

The family of missing Derry man Emmette Dillon have issued an appeal for information.

The twin brother of missing Londonderry man Emmette Dillon (33) has issued an emotional appeal for his safe return.

He was last seen just after midnight on September 3 leaving his apartment in Conar Court in the Crawford Square area of the city.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, his twin brother Ryan made a direct appeal for his safe return.

"I would just say to Emmette come home. We want him well and we love him,” he said.

"We’re here to help with anything that he needs help with.”

Emmette is described as being around six feet tall, slim, with dark hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Having worked as a model he was the former Mr Supranational 2018/19, Mr Derry 2016 and was previously a staff nurse.

He had also became well known for his charity fundraising work following the death of his mother from cancer.

Ryan said his brother has mental health and addiction problems which can impact on his behaviour but that he was “a loving son, brother and uncle” who only wanted to help those around him.

The family last spoke to him on the phone on September 2, but there was no indication during the call that he had any plans to leave.

Ryan said the family and police had no reason to believe he left the country or that he intended to harm himself.

“Emmette had been really active in fundraising for my mother, keeping her memory alive,” he said.

"Whenever Emmette was himself he would have given you the T-shirt off his back.

"He always was and is a kind and loving person, just unfortunately he’s down the wrong path at the moment.”

Ryan has asked any local businesses in the area to check their CCTV for potential sightings, especially in the Crawford Square, Rosemount and Northland Road areas from the early hours of September 3.

"The police have been great and very good about keeping us in the loop. Unfortunately there hasn’t been anything concrete so far.

"We’re hoping to have something positive in the next couple of days.”

Police have already carried out door to door checks in the area and acted on any potential sightings.

It’s also believed his mobile phone is switched off and so can’t be used as a method of tracing him.

The family has also encouraged that the appeal is shared with anyone who doesn’t use social media.

Anyone with information has been asked to call Derry City and Strabane Police on 101, quoting reference 1847 for September 7.