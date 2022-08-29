Emmette Dillon: NI man undertakes 10k-a-day challenge in memory of twin brother

A Londonderry man will push himself to the limit as he aims to run 10km every day in his memory of his “caring and selfless” brother.

On September 3, 2021, Emmette Dillon died after entering the River Foyle.

As his anniversary approaches, Emmette’s twin brother Ryan wanted to honour his memory by raising money for three local charities which are close to his heart.

He will be running – but added he may have to resort to walking and crawling –10km every day in September.

Ryan will be “forever grateful” to three “amazing” local charities in Foyle Search and Rescue (FSR), Foyle Prevention Team (FPT) and Addiction Recovery Coaching (ARC) for the support they offered in the search for Emmette and afterwards.

Each day a social media post will be shared showing the 10km completed and advising what time and where Ryan will be starting the 10k the following day.

Ryan told the Belfast Telegraph about his brother’s compassionate disposition: “Emmette was a great person who would have done anything for anyone. Emmette was a very caring person which was evident from his line of work.

“He was a part-time care assistant when we were at school and then went on to be a nurse. [He was] a very loving person who was a fantastic uncle to his niece and nephews.

“Unfortunately like many others, Emmette suffered with mental health problems and addiction issues which ultimately lead to his passing.

“Emmette meant the world to me and still does. I think about him every day. Emmette is my twin brother and although we were very different, we were very close.”

Emmette previously running for charity.

Ryan described Foyle Search and Rescue as a “truly amazing group of people” saying it is hard to believe these people volunteer to do such work.

“I will never forgot their professionalism, the empathy and support they showed to us.

“Every single member who volunteered and continue to volunteer for the Foyle Prevention Team are a credit to this city.

“Searching for a loved one is an awful experience however there was always a sense of relief when I passed their hub. Always someone there to listen to me and even just take my mind off the awful situation that was happening.

“A cup of tea and a bite to eat was offered no matter how many times you passed their hub. I am and will always be thankful to the Foyle prevention team.”

Although Emmette was not involved with ARC, Ryan truly believes that if he had gotten in touch with ARC things may have been different.

“I have taken part in the family support group within ARC and would recommend 100% to any person who is struggling in dealing with a loved one who is suffering with addiction issues to get in touch with ARC.

“Gaz and the team in ARC are offering a vital service to those suffering with addiction and to their families. Have you ever taken on a challenge like this before and how have you prepared.

“I have not done this challenge before, I have done a few runs in the past for other charities - although I was a lot younger, fitter and lighter then.

“To try and prepare, I have just been out pounding the roads trying to get my legs used to being tired.”

In May, the NI Statistics and Research Agency released a review of suicide deaths.

In 2020, 59 females and 160 males died from suicide in NI (27% female, 73% male).

In every year since 2001, more than 70% of people dying from suicide have been male.

A stigma still exists around mental health and men in particular are reluctant to speak to someone or seek help.

Ryan has encouraged anyone suffering with mental health issues to reach out. “Speak with a loved one, a family member, a friend, a work colleague.

“I don't feel there are adequate facilities in Derry to deal with mental health or addiction.

“However, I do feel the services that are available are doing their absolute best with what they have. But the problem is that they are understaffed, underfunded and being overstretched.

“I feel personally that mental health and addiction are treated separately which is a shame as the two conditions are often intertwined.”

He would like Emmette to be remembered for just being Emmette - “a caring and selfless man who touched the life of many people.”

People can join Ryan as he takes on the challenge or donate funds here.

Anyone affected by issues raised in this story can contact:

Lifeline (available 24/7): 0808 808 8000

The Samaritans: 028 9066 4422 or textphone: 08457 90 91 92

Childline (If you're under 19): 0800 1111

You can also contact your GP or contact 999 if you’re experiencing a mental health crisis.