Emotional scenes at Belfast City Airport as passengers return for Christmas

Couple Josh Bell and Eleanor Lees as they stepped off their flight from Manchester (Credit: Peter Morrison)

Conor Burke as he arrived home for Christmas in County Down (Credit: Peter Morrison)

The Mumby family reunite. Mum Nora gives hugs a family member as Anona, her brother Abban and dad Bodie look on (Credit: Peter Morrison)

There were emotional scenes at Belfast City Airport on Friday as families reunited for the long-awaited Christmas break.

Airport staff rolled out a photo board while weary travellers wheeled huge suitcases through the gates.

This is the first year since 2019 that there have been no Covid restrictions in place at the airport, and people were making the most of it as smiling children ran to kiss their grandparents.

Among those travelling home for the big day was 25-year-old Michael McGovern, who started his new job as a doctor in London this summer. He will be spending this Christmas with family in Belfast.

Doctor Michael McGovern arrives home to Belfast for Christmas (Credit: Peter Morrison)

While Michael said he was “really excited” to be home, his Christmas break got off to a slightly unlucky start.

“It was really stressful this morning because I slept in and nearly missed my flight,” he said.

“I didn’t think I would be getting home, but here I am.”

This year, he’s most looking forward to spending time with loved ones and relaxing, adding that his plans involve “seeing my family and friends again, chilling, drinking a lot and just having a bit of a break.”

UK Border Force is on strike at some UK airports this week but neither Belfast airport was affected. While none of the people that we spoke to experienced travel delays, some spirits were momentarily dampened by delayed flights and the weather.

Michael McAlister (32) got off his flight from Heathrow having begun his journey all the way in Sydney, Australia. His total travel time was 30 hours.

Perhaps shockingly, the morning’s cold weather is one of the things that Michael misses most about Northern Ireland.

Michael McAlister (32) has made the trip back from Sydney, Australia (Credit: Peter Morrison)

He’s looking ahead to “just being cold and curled up on the sofa.”

“It’s a nice home comfort when you’re sweating in 30 odd degrees in Sydney every summer,” he added.

Michael has lived in Australia for 11 years, and works in marketing for a video games company.

He is also excited to see his nearest and dearest.

“Friends, family… it’s hard to beat when you’re away from them all year round,” he said.

Belfast City Airport said it expected to see 300,000 travellers come through the airport this week, with 10,000 of them coming on Friday.

Parents Bodie and Nora Mumby, along with their little ones Anona and Abban, were beaming as they reunited with family.

“We’re coming from London home to Donegal to see our family,” said Nora. They have lived in England for 13 years, where Nora works as a teacher.

Nora said she was most excited about “just spending some time with our family and being by the sea, relaxing and seeing all our friends too.”

Nora is looking forward to a change of pace from the city life, and said the things she misses most about Donegal are “the turf fire, the seaside and the forest.”

Young couple Josh Bell (24) and Eleanor Lees (24) were coming from Manchester. They have lived in England for five years.

Josh said the person he was most excited to see was his mum. “It’ll be nice to see her and see the family too.”

He’s also excited to meet a new member of the family.

“Dad’s got a new dog, so that will be nice,” he said.

Conor Burke (25) travelled from his home in Liverpool and hopped on a flight from Manchester to get home for the festive season. He’s lived in Liverpool for seven years.

“I’m really really excited — I’m here until after the new year,” he said.

He is looking forward to seeing some old familiar faces as well.

“Just getting out with all my mates, seeing my dog and the family as well,” he said.

Conor is making the trip back to Co Down, where he plans to make a triumphant return to his much-loved local pub.

“We go down on Christmas Eve for a few and go in the morning [of Christmas Day] before the dinner.”

Meanwhile, Belfast International Airport has issued some seasonal advice for passengers. As well as making sure liquids are stored in clear sealed bags and in containers of less than 100ml, there are Christmas precautions to take.

They said: “Please keep all presents unwrapped and remember snow globes, jams, chutneys etc all contain liquid so make sure they are less than 100ml or place in your hold baggage. Christmas crackers are not permitted in hand baggage.”

The Border Force strikes affect Heathrow, Gatwick, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff airports. They last until Monday and then again from December 28 to 31.