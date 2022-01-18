Empey urges NI Secretary to axe ‘too close to call’ double jobs vote

Controversial proposals opposed by all parties bar the Conservatives and DUP, says UUP peer

A House of Lords vote on a controversial proposal to reintroduce double-jobbing in Northern Ireland is “too close to call”, an Ulster Unionist peer has said.

“The outcome of the vote depends on who shows up in the house on Wednesday,” Lord Empey said. “The Tories have a strong two-line whip on their amendment.

“Labour has upgraded from a one-line whip, and the Liberal Democrats are now set to oppose the proposal.

“I would suggest that, in these circumstances, it would be sensible for the Government to withdraw its amendment, but that depends how aggressive Brandon Lewis wants to be.”

The Tories’ plan is opposed by every Stormont party bar the DUP. It would allow Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to keep his Westminster seat if he was returned to the Assembly in May’s election.

“There was no consultation about this proposal and there is no consensus on it,” Lord Empey said. “It is a distraction coming in the middle of a pandemic.

“A comparison has been made with Scotland, but it’s a complete red herring. The rules proposed for Northern Ireland differ from the ones that apply there, and while Douglas Ross sits in both the House of Commons and the Scottish Parliament, he is not threatening to bring the latter down.”

Amid suggestions the Tories could withdraw their proposal today, Sir Reg added: “The Government has three options. It could plough on and either win or lose.

“It could withdraw its amendment at the beginning and that’s the matter closed.

“Or it could move the amendment, have the debate, and then seek to withdraw it after speakers have made their points.”

A defeat of the Tory proposal would be embarrassing for the DUP given the controversy the issue has caused this week.

To vote down the amendment, Labour needs the support of Liberal Democrat and cross-bench peers.

The proposal is due to be brought before the house during the latest stage of the Northern Ireland (Ministers, Elections and Petitions of Concern) Bill this afternoon.

Six Stormont parties have written an open letter to the Prime Minister calling on him to abandon the contentious plan.

TUV leader Jim Allister declined to add his name to the correspondence. While he opposes double-jobbing, a spokesman said he would not sign a letter with Michelle O’Neill or any Sinn Fein representative.

The current law banning Northern Ireland politicians from double-jobbing as MLAs and MPs came into effect in 2016.

The proposed arrangements would see it return for temporary periods between general elections.

The letter to Boris Johnson is signed by Alliance leader Naomi Long, Green Party Northern Ireland leader Clare Bailey, UUP leader Doug Beattie, People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

They wrote: “As leaders of a wide spectrum of Northern Ireland political parties, we are writing to stress our firm opposition to your government’s amendment in the House of Lords on the reintroduction of dual mandates/double-jobbing, including on a time-limited basis.

“The roles of MP and MLA are full-time roles, and it is not possible for someone to simultaneously do full justice to both.

“There has been a broad consensus across the political spectrum for several years against this practice, and we had regarded this matter as settled and closed with the legal prohibition in the NI (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2014.

“There has been no consultation with the Northern Ireland parties regarding this measure, and it has been brought forward just months away from an Assembly election, which cannot be seen as impartial benefiting as it does only one party.

“It has also departed from the stated position of the Northern Ireland Office that such amendments would only be considered where ‘sufficient consensus’ exists: in fact, all parties with the exception of the DUP are firmly opposed to any return to double-jobbing.

“Furthermore, we have significant concerns that the implications of this amendment could fuel political instability, in direct contradiction of the stated purpose of the Bill.”

Sir Jeffrey has insisted that the DUP did not strike a deal with the government over the proposal.

He has also questioned the criticism voiced by other parties, noting that they expressed no opposition when the plan was raised in a Lords debate before Christmas.

Stressing that the idea was floated by the Labour Party, he said: “I take with a pinch of salt some of the outrage we’re now seeing manifested by some of the political parties.”