Employee threatened with blood-filled syringe in Belfast shop robbery

An employee has been threatened with a blood-filled syringe during a burglary at a shop in west Belfast.

It happened at a shop on Cavendish Street on Sunday at around 6pm.

A man wearing a mask entered the shop and demanded money from the till. When an employee refused, the man produced the syringe, which appeared to contain blood.

The suspect, who is believed to be in his 20s, then made off with a sum of cash and cigarettes.

A PSNI spokesperson said the man is around 5ft 6" in height, with blue eyes and blonde hair and is of slim build. He was wearing a dark coloured wind breaker, grey tracksuit bottoms and glasses.

Sinn Fein councillor Claire Canavan condemned the robbery, describing it as "absolutely reprehensible".

She said: "Our corner shops have been central to supporting the local community throughout the pandemic giving residents easy access to food and essentials.

"I want to offer my support to the employees in the shop and in particular those working there at the time.

"I am appealing for anyone with information to bring it forward to the PSNI."

Any witnesses to the robbery or anyone who saw a man matching the description should contact police on 101, quoting reference 1601 23/08/20.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/