Empty roads of lockdown in Northern Ireland encouraged speeding says expert as 50,000 caught

More than 50,000 drivers were caught speeding on Northern Ireland's roads in 2020 despite most people spending months at home due to the Covid-19 lockdown

More than 50,000 drivers were caught speeding on Northern Ireland's roads in 2020 despite most people spending months at home due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

A total of 51,673 motorists were found to be driving over the limit between January and November - down from 56,930 in the whole of 2019.

On average, 4,698 drivers were caught speeding by the PSNI each month.

The figures, which were compiled by confused.com through Freedom of Information requests, revealed a motorist had reached 130mph on the M1 near Craigavon - the highest speed detected last year.

Two drivers were caught speeding at 127mph on the A1 near Banbridge and along the Moneynick Road in Randalstown, while a third motorist reached 126mph on the A6 Glenshane Road, Maghera.

A total of 112 fatalities were recorded on Northern Ireland roads between 2019 and 2020 - 56 in both years.

The chairman of Road Safe NI, Davy Jackson, said he was "disappointed" by the figures and described the 130mph top speed as "absolutely scandalous".

Inspector Rosie Leech from the PSNI's Road Policing unit added that excessive speed is the main cause of the vast majority of crashes which kill and seriously injure on our roads.

Like 2019, the three locations for the highest number of speeding offences in 2020 were the A26 Frosses Road, Ballymoney, and Belfast's Upper Newtownards and Springfield roads.

Following the introduction of lockdown in March, the number of people detected speeding that month was 3,563, compared to 5,259 in the same period in 2019.

There were 3,128 speedsters caught in April - a reduction of 74 from that month the previous year. Further lockdown restrictions were introduced in October and November here, and this saw a total of 7,431 motorists exceed the speed limit, compared to 10,139 over the same period in 2019.

August saw the highest number of drivers caught speeding (6,094), while the monthly figures for December were not included in the report. Mr Jackson said he would have expected a large reduction in detections because of the Covid-19 lockdown and highlighted the number of people who were caught drink-driving in 2020.

Between March 23 and May 18, officers still detected 383 people drink-driving, despite a significant reduction in road traffic during the lockdown period.

"It could be because people think it's safer to speed because the roads are quieter as there's not as much traffic about," said Mr Jackson.

"There's still a lot of single vehicle accidents so it's never okay to speed. We would certainly encourage everyone to stick to the speed limit. The speed limit is a maximum and not a target." Inspector Leech said the statistics highlight that "far too many people" continue to take unacceptable risks on the roads.

"All right thinking and law-abiding motorists will realise that speed restrictions are not there to inconvenience them but to make our roads safer for everyone," she stated. "Our aim is to prevent people from being seriously injured or killed.

"As speeding is considered one of the major causes in road traffic collisions, we make no apology for adopting a tough approach to enforcement. All motorists have a duty to drive in a responsible manner, but if they do not, then we have a duty to detect and prosecute them.

"Road safety is and will continue to be a key priority for the road safety partnership and police."

More than 2.2m drivers were caught speeding across the UK in 2020 - the equivalent of more than 6,000 offences per day on average.

The Metropolitan Police reported the highest number of speeding offences throughout last year, with more than 254,000 drivers caught in the region.

Alex Kindred, car insurance expert at confused.com, said: "It's worrying to think that many people took advantage of quieter roads during lockdown to ramp up the speed. Speed limits are in place for a reason - to keep road users and pedestrians safe."