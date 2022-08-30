Enagh Lough: Book of condolence to be opened in Derry’s Guildhall for teenage victims of drowning tragedy

A book of condolence in Derry will be opened for two victims of a drowning tragedy in Enagh Lough, the Mayor Sandra Duffy has announced.

Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, both 16, died after getting into difficulty in the water on Monday evening, as they were marking the final hours of their summer holidays.

A priest said today their families have been left devastated and traumatised.

Ms Duffy, the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane said she has invited people to sign a book of condolence for the two teenagers which will be opened in the city’s Guildhall at 4pm on Wednesday.

An online book has also been opened.

Speaking to the BBC NI, Ms Duffy said: “The overwhelming feeling is devastation and heartbreak and grief and no matter who you talk to in Derry today will be expressing those feelings.

"This could have been anyone’s children yesterday. The devastation that has followed has just been so hard for the community to take in and come to terms with which is why I have opened the book of condolence.

"There has been just such an outpouring of emotion.”

PSNI Inspector Brogan said officers were called shortly after 6.25pm on Monday to reports of people in difficulty in the water.

Joseph Sebastian and Reuven Simon

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said a rapid response paramedic, five emergency crews, a hazardous area response team and an ambulance officer were dispatched to the scene.

NIAS also tasked the air ambulance to attend the incident.

PSNI’s Inspector Brogan said: “One male was taken from the water and transferred to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“A second male was located and recovered from the water after extensive searches by Foyle Search and Rescue and police divers. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“One other male was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening. Three other males were also at the scene, and while they have been left shocked, are not physically injured.

“Enquiries are ongoing into this incident, but we believe, at this stage, that this was a tragic drowning incident. Our thoughts are with the families of those affected.”

Flowers have been left at the scene (Pacemaker)

Mark Deeney, Western Area Commander for the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS), said it was a major operation.

He said three fire appliances from Crescent Link Fire Station including a specialist water rescue team, two fire appliances from Northland Fire Station, one fire appliance from Strabane Fire Station and a specialist rescue team from Central Fire Station attended the incident.

"On arrival we were informed that two teenage boys were missing in the water approximately five metres from the end of a jetty,” he said.

"Members of the water rescue team from Crescent Link immediately entered the water and, supported by other personnel, were able to recover one of the boys within 20 minutes. He was transferred to hospital by NIAS but sadly did not survive.”

Mr Deeney said a second boy was recovered just before midnight after an extensive search by Foyle Search and Rescue and a dive team deployed by the PSNI.

“Despite the tragic outcome I would like to commend the efforts of our crews at the scene who worked tirelessly in an attempt to rescue the boys,” he added.

"Working in partnership with our colleagues in the Police Service of Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Foyle Search and Rescue, everything possible was done to give them the best chance of survival.

"We are continuing to support our crews today and indeed our colleagues in our Regional Control Centre with specialist debriefs following this challenging incident.”

Father Michael Canny said the families – who are part of the Syro-Malabar community - were well known in the Waterside area of Derry.

“The families are in the city over 20 years and these boys were born here and went to school here, two of the parents also work in the healthcare sector, so there will be great shock in the waterside area and as well throughout the city today,” he said.

“We have two priests from India who were both with the families until the early hours of this morning and they were very traumatised and devastated.

“It is an awful tragedy, there is tremendous sadness all round.”

The scene at Enagh Lough where two 16-year-old boys have died after getting into difficulty (Pacemaker)

SDLP MLA Mark Durkan said it was the first tragedy of its nature in 34 years at the lake.

“There’s a generation who remember that, and a new generation who don’t, who are maybe not aware of the dangers,” he said.

Alliance councillor for the area Rachael Ferguson passed her condolences to the family on Tuesday’s BBC Good Morning Ulster programme.

After speaking to families at the scene on Monday evening, she believes that when one boy got into difficulty, another boy went in to help him and was unfortunately pulled under.

“One other boy flagged down a car and local residents to help who rang the emergency services who were in attendance very quickly, but it is a tragic accident that happened within the water,” she said.

“There were a number of reports going around but it is believed that one of the boys in the water was a cousin of the third boy who flagged the car down to try and help.”

DUP MLA Gary Middleton described it as a devastating tragedy and said his thoughts and prayers were with the victims' families.

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson said the city is in mourning.

She said: “My first thoughts are with the families and friends of the two teenage boys who died at Enagh Lough on Monday evening and all those involved in this incident.

“This is a tragedy. The people of Derry are in shock and in mourning today at this devastating loss of life.

“These young boys had a bright future ahead of them and were only days from going back to school. I cannot begin to imagine the heartbreak felt by their families today.

“The work and efforts of the emergency services who responded quickly to this incident and were present at the scene must be commended.”

Both victims were pupils at St Columb’s College, Derry, and the school said it was in shock at the “heart-breaking loss” of the Year 13 students.

“No words can express the devastation that we feel as a school community, but first and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with the boys’ families, community and friends,” said St Columb’s.

"This will be a very difficult time for the whole St Columb’s College family and in the coming days it will be important that our pupils are with people they know and trust.

"In conjunction with the Education Authority’s Critical Incident Response Team, we will provide every possible support for our boys and for our staff.”

Newbuildings Cricket Club paid tribute on Facebook to “two lovely boys” who are the “most well mannered and lovely people who it was an absolute pleasure to have in our U15s last season.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families & friends, Survivors and the wider Kerala community,” the club said on Facebook.

“To their young teammates and friends we are here for yous’s as a club. May they rest in peace.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has also paid tribute to the two boys who drowned in Lough Enagh.

"I just wanted to take the opportunity to express our deepest sympathies to the families of the two boys that drowned yesterday," he told reporters in Co Monaghan.

"Our hearts go out to their families. We can all imagine young people going out to enjoy a beautiful summer's afternoon. And for it to end in such tragedy, people availing of and using a water amenity, which we've all done in our different times."

He added: "Our hearts go out to the families in terms of the unimaginable grief that they are suffering."