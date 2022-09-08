Enagh Lough: Families of boys who died in tragedy thank public for ‘support and love’

The families of two boys who died in Enagh Lough in Londonderry earlier this month have released a statement thanking people for their support in the wake of their deaths.

Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, who were both 16 years-old and from the Kerala community died after getting into difficulty in the lough last week.

The statement was issued by SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan, who was at the scene in the aftermath of the boys’ death.

“We, the families of Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, and Derry’s wider Kerala community would like to express our heartfelt appreciation for all the kindness, love and support and prayers we have received since last week’s tragedy that cruelly took our two beautiful boys too soon" the statement said.

“We have drawn enormous strength, at this dark and difficult time, from the sympathy and support we have received from Derry and beyond and for that we will always be grateful.”

"It would be impossible to name individually all of you who have helped us but we do wish to put on record our appreciation and admiration of our emergency services and all those involved in the search, rescue and recovery operation for their courage and professionalism.”

The family also thanked the public for their understanding and cooperation with the traffic restrictions during the young men’s funeral after hundreds of people gathered outside St Mary’s Church in Ardmore on Friday for the service.

The families also said they “wish to also express our sincere thanks to Reuven and Joseph’s, friends and classmates who shared their stories of joy and laughter.”

Both Reuven and Joseph were pupils at St Columb’s College in Londonderry and had just received their GCSE results weeks before their death.

“The loss of our precious boys has left a massive hole in all our lives. These have been truly dark days but the community continues to be a source light among the darkness. People’s acts of friendship and kindness will not be forgotten. We will continue to rely on the support and prayers of the community in the time ahead as we grieve for our sons."

“Both Reuven and Joseph were beautiful, generous spirits - we will keep their memory alive by embodying that generosity of spirit, treating people with kindness and loving wholeheartedly.”

The families of the two boys closed their statement by saying they hope some “good can come from their tragedy”, and called for “better and safer management of all our lakes and waterways, and educating people of the very stark dangers of water."

“In doing so, we hope that other families will never have to suffer of the avoidable death of a loved one.”