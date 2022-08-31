Enagh Lough: Funeral details confirmed as fundraiser launched to help families of drowning victims

The funeral arrangements for the two teenagers who tragically lost their lives in Enagh Lough in Londonderry have been announced.

Reuven Joe Simon and Joseph Sebastian (both 16) had been swimming with friends at the lough before tragedy struck.

Requiem Mass for both teenagers will take place this Friday, September 2, at 11.00am in St Mary’s Church in Ardmore.

A wake for the boys will be held on Wednesday (August 31) and Thursday (September 1) from 2.00pm until 7.00pm in St Columb’s Parish Hall, Chapel Road.

The funeral notice for Joseph Sebastian read: “It is with deepest sorrow and sadness that we let you know of the passing away of Joseph Sebastian, aged 16 years (suddenly) on August, 2022, late of 31 Blackthorn Manor, Derry.

“Beloved son of Sebastian Jose and Viji Sebastian and loving brother of Johanna and Chris. Very deeply regretted by all the family members and friends.

“Wake will be held on Wednesday (August 31) and Thursday (September 1) from 2.00pm until 7.00pm in St Columb’s Parish Hall, Chapel Road.

"Funeral leaving his late home on Friday, September 2 at 10.10am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining church graveyard. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for his departed soul.”

The funeral notice for Reuven Joe Simon read: “It is with deepest sorrow and sadness that we let you know of the passing away of Reuven Joe Simon aged 16 years (suddenly) on August 29, 2022, late of 44 Shepherds Glen, Derry.

“Beloved son of Joshy Simon and Saly Kuruvilla and loving brother of Evin Joe Simon. Very deeply regretted by all the family members and friends.

“Wake will be held on Wednesday (August 31) and Thursday (September 1) from 2.00pm until 7.00pm in St Columb’s Parish Hall, Chapel Road.

“Funeral leaving his late home on Friday, September 2 at 10.10am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining church graveyard. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for his departed soul.”

On Thursday night, the local community in Strathfoyle are to hold a candle lit vigil, and offer solidarity and prayers to the families of the teenagers.

Meanwhile, a crowdfunding campaign has been launched online to help the families. Over £7,000 has been raised in less than 24 hours.

Jean Rodgers launched the online fundraising page along with local man Micky Doherty following the tragedy at the lough.

“The people of Derry have been left devastated for those who have died suddenly,” she said.

The fundraiser was launched by the pair to help the families who have been left “devastated” by the news, she added. Donations can be made here.

Principal of St Columb’s College Finbar Madden said both Joseph and Reuven were “exemplary young men” who were both “mature beyond their years and had excelled in their recent GCSE examinations”.

"Whenever you met Joseph or Reuven, you were greeted with a warm and friendly smile.”

A book of condolence is set to open at Derry’s Guildhall from 4pm on Wednesday afternoon and a candlelight vigil will be held on Thursday evening at 8.15pm at the St Oliver Plunkett church in Strathfoyle.

Speaking to the BBC this morning, Stephen Twells of Foyle Search and Rescue said the incident has “harrowing and traumatic” for all who were called to the scene or were there as witnesses.

He said safety measures need to be reviewed, along with better availability of life-rings.

“The main danger… is the cold water. Enagh Lough is a lovely lake and it’s used regularly by supervised groups,” he said. “Reservoir water is much colder. Very quickly it becomes extremely cold and that’s the biggest killer, it’s cold water shock.”

Michelle McLaughlin runs activities on the lough. She said there is very little signage to warn passers-by of it’s dangers.

"Since lockdown the amount of people using it is massive,” she said.

The NI Sikh Association shared their condolences.