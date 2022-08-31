Enagh Lough tragedy: Book of condolence opens for teenagers Reuven Joe Simon and Joseph Sebastian in Derry

A book of condolence for two teenagers who tragically lost their lives in Enagh Lough in Londonderry has opened on Wednesday afternoon.

Reuven Joe Simon and Joseph Sebastian (both 16) had been swimming with friends at the lough before tragedy struck.

The book was opened by Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Councillor Sandra Duffy in the city’s Guildhall.

Writing her own entry, the Mayor said the city has been left with a “sore heart” at the loss of “two beautiful boys”.

She added that she was “heartbroken for the families” and said she “speaks for everyone in sending love and support” to their families.

A Book of Condolence will be opened by @mayordcsdc at 4pm at the Guildhall for Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, the two 16 year old boys who lost their lives in Monday’s Enagh Lough tragedy.



You will also be able to record your condolences online

Requiem Mass for both teenagers will take place this Friday, September 2, at 11.00am in St Mary’s Church in Ardmore.

On Wednesday afternoon, family members of the two boys were seen carrying their coffins into St Columb’s Parish Hall.

A wake for the boys will be held on Wednesday (August 31) and Thursday (September 1) from 2.00pm until 7.00pm in the Chapel Road hall.

The funeral notice for Joseph Sebastian read: “It is with deepest sorrow and sadness that we let you know of the passing away of Joseph Sebastian, aged 16 years (suddenly) on August, 2022, late of 31 Blackthorn Manor, Derry.

“Beloved son of Sebastian Jose and Viji Sebastian and loving brother of Johanna and Chris. Very deeply regretted by all the family members and friends.

“Wake will be held on Wednesday (August 31) and Thursday (September 1) from 2.00pm until 7.00pm in St Columb’s Parish Hall, Chapel Road.

"Funeral leaving his late home on Friday, September 2 at 10.10am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining church graveyard. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for his departed soul.”

The book of Condolence which was opened by Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Councillor Sandra Duffy in the city’s Guildhall Picture Martin McKeown. 31.08.22

The funeral notice for Reuven Joe Simon read: “It is with deepest sorrow and sadness that we let you know of the passing away of Reuven Joe Simon aged 16 years (suddenly) on August 29, 2022, late of 44 Shepherds Glen, Derry.

“Beloved son of Joshy Simon and Saly Kuruvilla and loving brother of Evin Joe Simon. Very deeply regretted by all the family members and friends.

“Wake will be held on Wednesday (August 31) and Thursday (September 1) from 2.00pm until 7.00pm in St Columb’s Parish Hall, Chapel Road.

“Funeral leaving his late home on Friday, September 2 at 10.10am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining church graveyard. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for his departed soul.”

On Thursday night, the local community in Strathfoyle are to hold a candle lit vigil, and offer solidarity and prayers to the families of the teenagers.

Meanwhile, a crowdfunding campaign has been launched online to help the families. Over £7,000 has been raised in less than 24 hours.