Enagh Lough tragedy: Funeral hears of community ‘robbed’ of two ‘beautiful boys’

Best friends lay beside each other in identical coffins wearing their new school uniforms

A funeral for two “intelligent and hard-working" teenagers who made Derry their home has heard of a community plunged into grief after losing them in a tragic drowning accident.

Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian died after getting into difficulty at Enagh Lough on Monday evening.

The boys, from the city's Indian Kerala community, were pupils at Saint Columb's College and had received their GCSE results last week.

On Friday, the best friends lay next to each other in identical coffins wearing new school uniforms at St Mary’s Church in Ardmore. Their photos sat in front of the altar.

As they were carried into the church by family membersm St Columb’s students stood in a guard of honour.

A joint funeral in the Syro-Malabor Rite began with music in the Malayalam language of India as thanks was given to “two beautiful boys” whose “friendship” was an example to us all.

The main celebrant was Rev Dr. Clement Padathiparambil, who is the National Coordinator, Syro Malabar Church in Ireland.

He was joined by other Syro Malabar priests serving in Europe – parts of the Mass were said in Malayalam and other parts in English.

Waterside parish priest, Father Michael Canny told those gathered that everyone in the community is “troubled and very sad at heart” because “we have been robbed of two young boys who have left a deep impact on us.”

Family members arrive at St Mary's Church in Ardmore for the funeral mass. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye.

He said: “We all feel bewildered by the sense of loss and the intensity of grief that we have experienced over these last few days.

"In the eyes of this world you their families and this community have lost two young boys at a beautiful time in their lives when they were filled with hopes and dreams.”

“Death can rob us of so much, leave us broken and in tears but it cannot rob us of love, cannot rob us of hope.

“As parents and families you have loved these boys and they will forever be alive in your hearts and memories. The pain you feel today is in proportion to the love you have for your boys.”

Joseph, lovingly called ‘Joppu’ by his family and friends was born on May 11, 2006, in Kerala and he was baptised at two months.

Aged just three months, he was brought to Ireland where his parents began a new life in Derry.

He attended Good Shepherd PS and St Columb’s College and was due to start his AS level studies today.

“He was a passionate footballer and a great fan of Barcelona. He also loved cricket and was an active member of Newbuildings Cricket Club,” Fr Canny told the congregation.

Ruevan was born in Altnagelvin hospital and like Joseph he attended Good Shepherd PS and St Columb’s College.

He enjoyed football, cricket and listening to music as well as films and, the priest added, “I am told eating medium-rare steaks.”

Fr Canny said: “Both boys flourished in their education, their gentle kind natures won them much affection among staff and pupils alike. Our thoughts these days are also with the teachers, staff, their fellow pupils at St Columb’s College and the school community of Good Shepherd Primary School.

“Joseph and Rueven’s families, you have made this city your home, a city and a people that are no strangers to pain and deep suffering. You as families who are suffering so sorely can now draw from that deep well of empathy and love that your adoptive city is so ready and willing to offer.”

Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown said the large numbers who came to the wake over the last days showed how traumatic the event at Enagh Lough was for many people in this city and community.

“These were two great students – intelligent, hardworking and very responsible.

“But our first words of support have to go to the parents and family circle of the two boys who were snatched away from the embrace of the family by what happened at Enagh Lough on Monday.

“We know from the Gospel that Jesus wept because of the death of his friend Lazarus. On this sad day, he weeps with you because of the terrible loss that you have suffered.

“But after the tears, Jesus says to the sisters of Lazarus and to all of us that he is the Resurrection and the Life. Jesus tells us that, despite the tears, death does not have the final laugh. To all of us he says that life is precious. It is never a joke or without meaning.”

The Bishop said he knows the Syro-Malabar Church community is very strong and close knit and they will work together to support the bereaved and the traumatised through the next difficult weeks and months.

“This is also a frightening time for many young people and their families. This is a parent’s worst nightmare.

“And it is very unsettling for the teenage friends and colleagues of these two young men who lie before us in their new school uniforms. It is difficult to accept that life can be very hard. We are blessed by one another and by a sense of faith when we have to deal with the many tragic losses in life.

“These two boys were a huge gift to all of us in their life. Today we hand then back, so reluctantly, to the strong hands of the God who made them in love. We pray that they can be at peace with God and that we can eventually find some peace at their leaving us.”