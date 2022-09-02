Enagh Lough tragedy teenagers Joppu and Reuven ‘will live on in our hearts forever’

Friends of boys who drowned near Derry tell funeral they all shared ‘special brotherhood’

The two teenagers who died in the Enagh Lough tragedy were inseparable, mourners at their funeral have heard.

Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian passed away after getting into difficulty in the water on Monday evening.

The congregation at their joint service at St Mary’s Church in Ardmore heard their deaths were “nothing short of unbearable”, as their best friends described them as fun and compassionate.

The boys, from the city’s Indian Kerala community, were pupils at St Columb’s College and had received their GCSE results last week.

The 16-year-olds, who were dressed in their new school uniforms, were carried to their final resting place at St Mary’s Church graveyard on Friday.

As well as those gathered inside the chapel, hundreds watched the service on a screen outside.

The main celebrant was Rev Dr Clement Padathiparambil, who is the national coordinator of the Syro Malabar Church in Ireland.

He was joined by other Syro Malabar priests serving in Europe and parts of the service were said in Malayalam.

Waterside parish priest Father Michael Canny said that everyone in the community is “troubled and very sad at heart” because “we have been robbed of two young boys who have left a deep impact on us”.

He said: “We all feel bewildered by the sense of loss and the intensity of grief that we have experienced over these last few days.

“In the eyes of this world, you, their families and this community have lost two young boys at a beautiful time in their lives when they were filled with hopes and dreams.”

St Columb’s College principal Finbar Madden, Altnagelvin Area Hospital workers and Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan were among those who spoke at the funeral, delivering words of comfort to the grieving families.

St Columb’s College students addressed mourners, saying they were Reuven and Joseph’s best friends who “grew up together, played together, laughed together and cried together”.

One described ‘Joppu’ (Joseph) as a “kind and compassionate” friend who sought to cheer people up if they were feeling down. He added that Reuven was a “strong and caring person” who strived to help everyone.

“As best friends, Reuven and Joppu were inseparable. I remember, as I was walking down to school, they were always walking together, laughing and supporting each other through their daily hardships,” one student said:

“We will always remember our brothers, Joppu and Reuven.

“They will hold a special place in our hearts and shall never be forgotten, as they will live on in our memories forever.”

Another student said that he never got to experience the joy of having a brother, but Reuven and Joppu became more than brothers.

“They were everything to me,” he added.

They spoke of a “special brotherhood”, where plans were cancelled if one of them was not available.

“Words can’t describe what these boys meant to me,” a heartbroken friend said.

“Reuven and I were born and raised together in the same household.

“We grew up like brothers. He means so much to me.

“When Reuven and I were wee, we slept over at each other’s houses all the time. He knew I had a fear of the dark and being alone, so he always had my head in his arms.

“That’s the thing about Reuven, he was fearless. He showed something beyond courage and bravery. I should be honoured. That’s just the way he is.

“I want to speak on behalf of the boys and say that we will always be there for his parents and siblings.

“Johanna and Chris, I want you to know how much he meant to us and that Joppu is safe now and always looking over our shoulders.

“I will always have Johanna and Chris under my wing.

“Reuven, I want you to know I will always look after Evin [Reuven’s younger brother]. I’ll protect him from any difficulties in the future.

“I’ll support them until the very end. I know I’ll never replace you, but I promise to do my best.

“I’ll miss you so, so much. More than you’ll ever know.”

On behalf of Joseph’s family, Abraham Sebastian said that words cannot describe the suffering and loss they are feeling, “mourning the life that was, but also the life that might have been”.

He described Joppu as a “wonderful and sweet” boy who was a role model to his siblings. As he grew from a boy to a teenager, they could see the man he was becoming — “strong, steadfast and assured”.

The funeral was told that he loved school and sports and was always competitive but endearingly humble.

After passing his exams with A grades in all subjects, he was excited about joining his new class.

“Not only was he a loving son and brother, but he was a kind and giving friend, someone who was always a pleasure to be around,” Mr Sebastian added.

“His loss leaves a huge emptiness in all our hearts.

“Joppu, you are up in heaven with the angels. They will take our place and give you all their love.

“Goodbye, Joppu. You will live in our hearts forever.”

Reuven’s younger brother Evin said: “You were my only brother and I love you so much, even when you irritated me every single day.”

He also described how his brother played pranks on him.

“Now, I don’t have anyone to irritate me any more, but I will stay strong and pray for you.”

Evin said Joppu as the most humble person he knew.

He read out an inspirational message from his father on Reuven’s 16th birthday: “You become 16 today and we wish you the strength to face new challenges with confidence, along with the wisdom to choose the right path ahead.

“We also wish you adventure on your journey and may you always stop to help someone along the way. Listen to your heart and take risks, but carefully. Happy birthday, Reuvi...”

Encouraging his father to keep writing those “beautiful messages for everyone”, Evin added: “Reuven did listen to his heart and he did help someone along the way and we are all so proud of him.

“Rest in peace, my dear Reuven and Joppu.”