Enagh Lough tragedy: Volunteers who helped at scene of tragedy among first to sign book of condolence

Volunteers who were involved in the search were among those lined up to offer their condolences to the families affected by the tragedy

The book of condolence which was opened by Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Councillor Sandra Duffy in the Guildhall for the two teenagers who tragically lost their lives in Enagh Lough, Joseph Sebastian and Reuven Simon

Volunteers involved in the search for two teenagers who drowned at Enagh Lough were among the first group of people who signed a book of condolence at Derry’s Guildhall.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Sandra Duffy opened a book of condolence in memory of Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian who died after getting into difficulty while swimming with friends in the lough.

Around 150 mourners gathered at St Columb’s Church, Chapel Road, on Wednesday as the bodies of the two boys were carried in identical coffins.

A wake for the boys will be held on Thursday from 2pm until 7pm in St Columb’s Parish Hall. Their funeral will take place on Friday morning at St Mary’s Church in Ardmore.

Foyle Search & Rescue volunteers Danielle Francis and Francis Campbell were among of the first in line to sign the book of condolence.

The local charity worked tirelessly, along with other emergency services, on Monday to rescue the boys and persevered until midnight to recover the body of a second boy.

Ms Francis said: “Yesterday we were able to get together and have a debrief because obviously there was a lot going on on Monday night.

“There is definitely an air of sadness amongst our volunteers because we appreciate that this was accident and two young boys lost their lives.

“But we’re pulling together and we’re there for each other and we’re talking about it, so I think that is very important over the coming days and weeks.”

Explaining why she felt compelled to come along to sign the book of condolence, she added: “One of the things we spoke about earlier was over the days ahead, not everybody is going to be able to make it.

“So it was just our way of leaving a note for the family just to let them know that will be thinking about them.

“Some of our volunteers will be attending the vigil at Strathfoyle tomorrow and others will be at the funeral.”

Extending her heartfelt sympathy to the Simon and Sebastian families and to the wider Kerala community in the North West, Mayor Sandra Duffy said a cloud of grief hung over the city today as people tried to come to terms with the tragic loss.

Speaking at the Guildhall Ms Duffy said she was “heartbroken and devastated” when the news came through on Monday night.

“When I thought about the families, when I thought about the young boys who died and those who survived and now have to deal with the huge trauma.

“I want to pay tribute to everyone who was there that night, the emergency services, Foyle Search and Rescue and other volunteers who just tried to help and make things that wee bit better.

“As well as the staff at Altnagelvin Hospital who are all going to need our support over the coming days and weeks following what they had to witness.

“My heart is sore for the families involved because when bad news comes to your door it is the worst thing that can ever happen, the death of a child in such tragic circumstances is indescribable and there are no words of comfort.

“I think the Bishop of Derry has said we need to be hear to listen and I think that is what we need to do now, to support them in any way we can through this awful tragedy.”

The Mayor intends to visit the families over the coming days.

The outpouring of support from the Derry public has come as “no surprise” to the First Citizen who said local people “care deeply” about each other and she is proud to be part of a city with such empathy.

Local man Michael Doherty echoed the sentiments of the Mayor saying Derry’s greatest asset is its people.

“Our hearts go out to the families because I don’t know how they are coping right now.

“I came here to sign the book for a number of reasons, the city has been through a lot over the years, and we’re a very empathetic people.”

Glenda Burke who works with one of the boy’s father’s at Altnagelvin Hospital told the Belfast Telegraph it is “such a sad story” as she thought about her own children.

Meanwhile, in a tribute, St Columb’s College Principal Finbar Madden said the teenagers always had a smile for all.

He said: “Joseph and Reuven were exemplary young men who epitomised in every sense what it means to be a college boy.

"Both boys were mature beyond their years and had excelled in their recent GCSE examinations.

"They were very close friends who had been in the same form class since they joined us in 2017.

"Whenever you met Joseph or Reuven you were met with a warm and friendly smile.

"It should come as no surprise, therefore, to learn that they had a large circle of friends and were deeply respected by their peers and those members of staff who were fortunate to have taught them.”