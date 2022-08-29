Enagh Lough: Two feared dead at ongoing incident in Derry

Two children from the Kerala community in Londonderry are feared dead after getting into difficulty in Lough Enagh, it is understood.

A major rescue operation was launched on Monday night when a passing motorist raised the alarm and attempted to throw buoyancy aids into the water in the Strathfoyle area.

Two children were taken by ambulance to Altnagelvin Hospital shortly after the 999 call was received at 6.28pm. However, this newspaper understands one of them was pronounced dead on arrival.

The frantic rescue mission which involved Foyle Search and Rescue continued late into the night as at least one other young person remained unaccounted for.

Police divers entered the lough as part of a body recovery mission after rescue teams had unsuccessfully scoured the surface of water.

DUP MLA for Foyle Gary Middleton tweeted “Ongoing serious incident at Enagh Lough, Temple Road area. My thoughts and prayers are with all involved at this time.”

Speaking from the scene, Mark H Durkan MLA said he had spoken to distraught relatives of the boys, believed to be in their mid-teens.

“It’s just chaotic,” he said. “It’s absolutely awful.”

“The whole situation is just stark – these young fellas were just enjoying the last days of summer before going back to school next week.

“They were just out for an adventure and this has happened.”

The city has a well-established Kerala Community, mainly based in the Waterside area around three miles from where the incident happened. Kerala is a large state on India’s tropical Malabar Coast.

East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell described where the tragedy occurred as a quiet spot. “It seems to me that it was a nice day and obviously a group of people have decided to go into the water and it’s ended in tragedy,” he said.

Known for its fishing, Lough Enagh is a pair of lakes situated between Judges Road and Temple Road in Maydown, close to City of Derry Rugby Club.

Green Island, also known as Templetown Island, is said to be accessible by wading.