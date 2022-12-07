End 18 years of torment for Lisa Dorrian’s family and bring killer to justice, police urge

Police have renewed their appeal for help in solving the murder of young Co Down woman Lisa Dorrian, whose body has never been found, nearly 18 years ago.

Despite a £20,000 Crimestoppers reward for information that leads to the conviction of the Bangor woman’s killer, or the discovery of her body, her family are still without answers.

The 25-year-old was last seen alive on February 27, 2005 at a party in Ballyhalbert Caravan Park, and it is believed she was murdered that Sunday night or in the early hours of the following morning.

PSNI Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said extensive search operations and thousands of lines of enquiry have been completed.

“[But] Lisa’s body has not been found, and those responsible for her murder have not been brought to justice,” he added.

“It’s almost 18 years on, and the pain still felt by Lisa’s family is understandably as raw as ever.

“Lisa’s family and friends won’t ever give up their search for answers and, likewise, our determination remains steadfast.”

Who killed Lisa Dorrian?

Lisa’s mum Pat died in 2015 without getting the answers she so desperately sought.

Earlier this year, Lisa’s family launched an online fundraiser to allow them to offer their own reward money to anyone who comes forward with crucial information, and almost £66,000 has been donated.

“This reward will only ever be paid to someone if it leads to the recovery of Lisa’s body as that is our main priority,” her heartbroken sister Joanne said.

The truth campaigner has always maintained that it is not just the killer who holds the key to solving the mystery.

“We believe there is someone other than the murderer who knows where Lisa lays now and can help us,” she added.

But Joanne also hopes the conscience of the person responsible for her family’s misery will be pricked.

She has previously referred to graffiti “asking a certain person” where Lisa is, as adding to the pressure they must be under.

It is believed Lisa was strangled and her body was secretly buried a short distance away from the caravan park which was deserted due to the time of year.

Her killer is thought to have summoned help to hide the shop assistant’s body.

The senior policeman leading the probe believes those responsible for the murder, and those withholding key information, must be exhausted from ensuring their secret never gets out.

DS Corrigan said it is highly unusual for a reward to be offered for help in locating human remains.

“Those responsible, and those withholding information, must surely have a heavy conscience?” he added.

“They are denying this family the most basic of rights, and that’s the right to lay their loved one to rest,” he added.

“It is not too late to do the right thing and to help bring some form of closure to years of torment.

“I am asking you to imagine, just for one minute, how Lisa’s family and friends must feel every waking day.

“Please search your conscience and come forward.”