End Common Travel Area confusion now, Stormont is urged

Tourist chief warns MLAs Executive’s rules on moving within zone vague and is costing the industry dear

Confusion over the Executive's rules around moving within the Common Travel Area (CTA) has already resulted in cancellations for the hospitality sector, it has been revealed.

Dr Joanne Stuart, chief executive of the NI Tourism Alliance, called for the Executive to remove the regulations due to uncertainty amongst the hospitality sector and travellers.

Speaking at Stormont’s economy committee yesterday, she said the latest guidance had created a "completely confusing picture".

"I'm engaging with all of my members and the amount of queries coming in on the back of that travel advice and the number of cancellations that are being made," she said.

"From our perspective, we haven’t run a GB campaign as yet, and the earliest we are going to be able to do that would be mid to late June.”

Travel within the CTA — the UK, Republic, Isle of Man and Channel Islands — has been permitted by the Executive since Monday.

The Executive has stipulated that anyone planning to come to Northern Ireland from Britain and stay for more than 24 hours should self-isolate on arrival for 10 days.

The Department of Health has stressed the guidance is necessary as Covid “still presents a very real threat, as does new variants of the virus”.

There are a series of exemptions to the guidance, which is not law, and those travelling to visit friends and family are not required to self-isolate.

However, people who are not required to self-isolate are advised to take a lateral flow Covid test prior to travelling here, and again following their arrival.

Arriving here, or travelling from here to another part of the CTA for a holiday or a hotel stay, is not covered in the exemptions, leading to confusion.

Non-essential travel has been given the go-ahead between England, Wales and Scotland (although Glasgow remains under tighter restrictions).

The tourist chief said the issue required "urgent" clarification from the Executive, and she said she hopes the matter would be discussed when ministers meet today.

"It's not very clear that it's about personal responsibility, it's about you understanding your own circumstances, and also the way that people think they have to pay for tests,” Dr Stuart explained.

She stressed further clarity around the reasons for the guidance was needed, adding that visitors from Britain make up 35% of our tourism market.

"If there are real concerns, from a health perspective, then it should be much clearer,” she insisted.

She said that some were struggling to understand the rationale behind the guidance, given that many people would find themselves in more intimate environments than if they were tourists.

She added: "We're very clear. The amount of investment that has been made by people coming visiting and going to places and having experiences... it's in a very safe environment.

"We’re doing everything to mitigate transmission (of the virus).

"We would love to see it lifted for anyone travelling in the CTA without the need for any testing and self-isolation."

Another issue facing hospitality, she added, was the need for further financial support given businesses have taken on a “huge burden of debt over the past 15 months” and the fact that many owners are operating at reduced capacity.

Committee member Stewart Dickson told her that Health Minister Robin Swann was currently exploring the idea of introducing printed “secure” vaccination certificates. She responded that the sector would prefer a digital vaccination certification system.

Dr Stuart said a digital form would be “much easier” for the industry as a whole, especially for international travel.

The Department of Health said rules are reviewed and it is “imperative the travel regulations are adhered to”, adding decisions are based on the “current data on variants of concern”.