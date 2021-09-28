End of social distancing in some indoor settings: what you need to know

The social distancing requirement of 1m will come to an end in Northern Ireland on Thursday at 6pm.

From Thursday social distancing restrictions for shops, theatres and a number of other indoor settings in Northern Ireland will be lifted – but how will it work in our day-to-day lives and what’s next?

Although Ministers agreed to end social distancing restrictions for some indoor environments and situations, the Executive has asked some sectors to put in place mitigation measures.

These includes proof of double vaccination or a negative lateral flow test. However, this is not legally enforceable.

The public will still need to wear a face mask, as coverings remain a legal requirement in retail settings and for indoor attractions.

They also called for people "to utilise all other available mitigations such as hand sanitising, good ventilation, and using one-way systems where possible".

So far, the Executive has not fully backed the introduction of a Covid passport scheme.

Health Minister Robin Swann, however, said on Tuesday that he wants a “domestic vaccine certification scheme to be in place, on the books, available for use as soon as necessary”.

"It is regrettable that the Executive has yet to agree a policy position on this,” he said in a statement.

Ministers have yet to discuss lifting social distancing in the hospitality sector, but this will be debated on October 7.

Meanwhile, First Minister Paul Givan has said the changes for indoor seated venues, indoor visitor attractions and retail settings will take effect from 6pm on 30 September – the date when the furlough scheme ends across the UK.

Until Thursday, social distancing of at least 1m (3ft) had been a legal requirement in many indoor premises in Northern Ireland.

Operator of venues hosting concerts, conferences and theatres here have said they are on their knees because of the rule.

Welcoming the removal of social distancing in Belfast’s Waterfront Hall as “fantastic news”, chief exec Julia Corkey said the change will allow a number of events to take place, including the INVENT 2021 Awards at ICC Belfast on Thursday, a sold out Mickey Bartlett gig at the Ulster Hall on Friday and the World Snooker Northern Ireland Open next week.

“We remain committed to providing a safe and secure environment for all visitors and will implement robust Covid-Secure procedures to ensure this is the case. To this end, all ticketholders attending events at our venues will be required to complete a Covid Status Check on arrival at the venue,” she added.

“We are updating ticketholders and we have updated our website with the necessary information to make this as easy as possible for people to understand.

"There is still some way to go with restrictions, but we are confident that with continued collaboration our industry will thrive once again. After over 18 months our team cannot wait to welcome audiences back safely.

"The wait is finally over and collectively we now have the opportunity to demonstrate that we can operate responsibly and are ready to safely accommodate the return of all live entertainment and business events.”

Northern Ireland is the last region of the UK to lift social distancing, although some restrictions in certain settings remain in place in mainland UK.

England abolished its mandatory social distancing measures on July 19; Wales August 7, and Scotland two days later on August 9.