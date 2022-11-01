Energy Bills Support Scheme: £400 payment may not be delivered until January, Utility Regulator reveals

The £400 Energy Support Scheme to help customers here with payment difficulties may not be made until the new year, the Utility Regulator has warned.

The Utility Regulator has revealed that the timing and delivery of the previously announced £400 Energy Bill Support Scheme “is still unclear” and that payments may not be made until January.

BBC NI reports there is also confusion over whether the money will be credited as a lump sum or in instalments to help people in Northern Ireland deal with rising energy costs this winter.

A one-off £100 payment to households using oil-fired central heating and other alternative heat sources has been confirmed, but a date for delivery is yet to be confirmed and it has been warned it could be early 2023 at this stage.

The previously-announced state-funded £400 payment against soaring energy bills had prompted confusion over how it would be delivered here in Northern Ireland, where the market has its own regulator and does not have the energy price cap system that operates in the rest of the UK.

Last month, Liz Truss tabled plans for an “energy price guarantee”, with a pledge to cap average household bills at £2,500 for the next two years.

At the time, the Government acknowledged a different approach would be required in Northern Ireland but did not outline any details, other than a pledge that a “similar” level of support will be offered to people here.

Elsewhere in the UK, gas and electricity customers are receiving the payment in the form of six-monthly payments of £67.

The schemes are both separate to the Energy Price Guarantee, which came into effect on Tuesday and caps the price for a unit of gas and electricity until April.

Kevin Shiels, the Utility Regulator's director of retail and consumer protection, told BBC NI that government ministers were "still working through" when households in Northern Ireland would get the £400 payment and whether it would be as one lump sum or not.

"The final decision hasn't been made yet, but will be made within the next few weeks," he told the BBC's Evening Extra programme.

Mr Shiels said he was hopeful the scheme would be delivered before Christmas, but added he “could not guarantee anything”, and warned that it could be January before customers’ accounts were credited.

The scheme will apply to people who use pre-payment meters as well as those who pay for their energy using direct debit.

The director also said that the £100 alternative fuel payment for people who do not have gas-fired central heating was the "least developed" of the current energy schemes.

"It's probably going to be the last (scheme) to be delivered - probably into 2023," he said.

Qualifying households may be paid the £100 through their electricity suppliers, Mr Shiels added.

"That process still has to be confirmed and worked through."