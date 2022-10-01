Energy price hike: Take action to limit impact of bills, urges consumer expert

Aodhan O’Donnell, owner of comparison website Power to Switch offers some advice

Over the last 18 months families have been hit with multiple, double-digit increases in energy prices.

For example, Firmus Energy gas prices in Belfast increased in April and October 2021, January, May, July and now October pushing prices up by over £1,800 in just 18 months.

In terms of electricity, Electric Ireland bills have increased by £652 and SSE Airtricity prices by £745 over the same period. Home heating oil is now around £1 per litre, up from around 39p per litre in May 2021.

However, it is the latest raft of hikes, coming into effect this weekend, that will cause most concern to people as we face winter and the colder months.

Our energy use and bills peak over the winter period and this will never be more true than over the next few months. Also, many bill pay customers effectively build up ‘credit’ for the winter by paying a fixed amount each month including the summer period.

This year, these fixed payments have often not been enough to cover usage over the summer which means people have no credit built up.

The fact is that we will all be paying much more for our energy this winter, and probably for much of 2023 as well.

Although it is not possible to avoid increases there are actions that can be taken to try to limit the impact on your budget:

⬤ If you have not switched your supplier for a while it is worth seeing if there are better deals available that could save you money.

⬤ If you are a bill pay customer choose direct debit and online bills as these often come with the highest discount.

⬤ Make sure to access support schemes or grants that could help improve the energy efficiency of your home.

⬤ Try to reduce your energy use in the home.

⬤ Keep on top of usage. Record and submit regular reads to your supplier so you are billed on actual usage not estimated usage.

⬤ If you are falling behind on your bills, get in touch with your supplier. They are required to look at workable solutions and provide support.