Energy prices will continue to rise for next 36 months at least, says Utility Regulator

High gas prices will be "with us for at least the next 36 months", the Utility Regulator has said.

It’s after Firmus Energy announced its prices will increase by more than a third in its Ten Towns Network, which includes Londonderry, Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Coleraine, Craigavon and Newry.

The 33.57% increase will take effect from 24 February 2022 in the company’s fourth increase since last spring.

The Utility Regulator said it would bring the average household gas bill in the Ten Towns area to £1,293 a year.

John French, the regulator’s chief executive, said he doesn't think more can be done to combat increases during the "unforeseen crisis".

He added that the price spikes will eventually affect Belfast as well.

“We’re facing prices that we’ve never experienced in the wholesale market,” Mr French told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster radio show on Wednesday.

“The last crisis we had around this sort of magnitude was the oil crisis back in the 1970s. It doesn't look like the price of gas or electricity is weakening. This is here for a while unfortunately.”

He explained that normally, gas prices are around 50p per therm (the unit in which gas is sold).

“We saw before Christmas that gas rose to £4.71 [per therm], roughly today it’s around the £2.20 mark,” added Mr French.

“So it’s four to eight times more expensive than it normally is. The underlying market is pushing those prices through.

“The role of the Utility Regulator is to make sure companies are operating effectively and efficiently within the market, so unfortunately the underlying market has risen so much since July last year.”

He believes a “united approach” including government intervention is needed to help people through next winter.

“We historically have had the cheapest gas bills - bar from Luxembourg - in the European Union. It’s just the underlying price of gas has gone up so much pre the Covid pandemic.

“But the base that the companies are buying the gas from is an international market. In terms of regulation, we’re trying to do as much as we possibly can. The rest has to come through government intervention.

“We’re looking to see where the new energy and fuel poverty strategies bring us.”

The SDLP’s communities spokesperson, Mark H Durkan, said it was now vital that Sinn Féin minister Deirdre Hargey speeds up a £55m financial support package agreed last month.

The Energy Payment Support Scheme is set to benefit around 280,000 people who qualify for a one-off payment of about £200.

While Mr French has welcomed this initiative, and said it may help those already in fuel poverty, he noted that “more people are going to be brought into fuel poverty” across Northern Ireland with the energy prices that are set to continue increasing.

He also said that he never expected, when he took on the role of Utility Regulator CEO just over a year ago, that he would be directing people towards charities such as Advice NI and Christians Against Poverty to deal with the high prices of fuel.

“This is a crisis that no one has foreseen. It gives me no pleasure making the announcement. Prices going up is inevitable.”