Energy support payment to be made ‘in full’ within six weeks: DUP MP

Northern Ireland households will receive a £400 energy support payment within the next six weeks, a DUP MP has claimed.

Speaking to the BBC, East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson said households here will receive the sum in one payment compared to the rest of the UK, where payments will be made in six instalments.

It means Northern Ireland consumers will in effect be paid in full before the rest of the UK.

However, the Sinn Fein Finance Minister has disputed the claim.

Last week, it was announced household gas and electricity bills in Northern Ireland will be capped from November under Government plans.

A cap is due to come into effect in Great Britain from October, and the Government said households in Northern Ireland will see the same benefit overall by backdating support.

Home heating oil customers will also receive a one-off payment of £100 to help with rising energy costs.

Mr Robinson said: "I believe the support will be available in Northern Ireland, it will be available in totality before there is total distribution in the United Kingdom."

He added: "The purpose of [the DUP] being in Westminster and advocating for Northern Ireland is to get solutions for people here."

When asked whether that would mean the payment would arrive before Christmas, he said "that's my understanding" but would not be drawn on a date.

Responding to the comments, Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy said: “I hope he’s correct but that’s not my understanding.”

He added: “I haven’t any evidence to suggest that is going to happen.”

Mr Murphy highlighted issues around the lack of an Executive and said as a result, “the DUP are continuously in deflection mode”.

The previously-announced state-funded £400 Energy Bills Support mitigation against soaring energy bills had prompted confusion over how it would be delivered in Northern Ireland, where the market has its own regulator and does not have the energy price cap system that operates in the rest of the UK.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Liz Truss tabled plans for an “energy price guarantee”, with a pledge to cap average household bills at £2,500 for the next two years.

At the time, the Government acknowledged a different approach would be required in Northern Ireland but did not outline any details, other than a pledge that a “similar” level of support will be offered to people here.

Last week, the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said the Government was working to find a good solution to the “specific problem” of delivering the UK-wide energy support payments.