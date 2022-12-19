Energy support payments to roll out in January for Northern Ireland, but lack of clarification on how it will be received for some

The energy support scheme payments will begin rolling out to Northern Ireland residents in January, the UK government has confirmed.

A single payment of £600 will start in the new year.

It will combine £400 from the government’s Energy Bills Support Scheme Northern Ireland (EBSS NI) with £200 under the Alternative Fuel Payment (AFP) scheme announced by the Chancellor in the Autumn Statement.

The government said it will fund Northern Ireland electricity companies for the payments with direct debit customers receiving the £600 automatically into their bank account.

Other customers will be sent a voucher to redeem the £600 payment, with further details of how they will work and what ID will be required "set out shortly”.

It is thought that as payments are to begin in January, that all homeowners in Northern Ireland will receive the funds by March, but further clarity is yet to be provided.

The NI scheme differs from the support scheme in Great Britain as there is a different energy market here and delays have been caused by the lack of the NI Executive, the government statement added.

"The UK Government is delivering for the people of Northern Ireland in the absence of an Executive,” it reads.

It further states that as NI consumers will receive the singular one-off £600 payment, they will obtain the full amount before households in Great Britain.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK where people are yet to receive the energy support payments.

Initially, that was to be a £400 payment for every household with another £100 going to those who use oil.

After claims of inequality, the government increased the oil payment to £200 and will provide it to every household in NI.

People in Great Britain started receiving the payments in October and are due to receive their final ones in March.

Business and Energy Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We want households in Northern Ireland to be able to keep warm this winter and reduce the worry about the consequences of turning up the thermostat. Today’s announcement provides this reassurance, and comes in addition to the Energy Price Guarantee, which has been subsidising NI energy bills since November.

“Northern Ireland energy users will be the first in the UK to receive the complete payment package offered through our Energy Bills Support Scheme. This, combined with our NI Alternative Fuel Payments, means households will receive a total of £600 from next month.”

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris added: “I am acutely aware of the uncertainty and frustration that people across Northern Ireland have felt about their energy bill support. Families can start the new year knowing that they will receive the full support from January.

“I am grateful that officials and Ministers and energy suppliers have found a solution, especially given the complexity of NI’s energy market, although I would have liked to have seen Northern Ireland political parties deliver this, as part of a restored Executive.”

Today’s announcement comes as the Minister for Energy and Climate writes to Northern Ireland energy suppliers setting out his expectations, which includes urging them to suspend all debt recovery and enforcement activity until the end of January.

He has also requested that they provide payment holidays until the end of January where customers are struggling to pay their bills.

The British government added that its Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) has so far saved each household in Northern Ireland using electricity around £65 and a further £75 for those using gas.

Last week, Alliance's Naomi Long suggested the £600 energy payment could still be rolling out next June.

Speaking to the BBC’s Nolan show on Monday, her party colleague Kellie Armstrong warned this could still be the case as the payments will only begin rolling out in January.

"It probably will be June for people with meters and that’s already been talked about,” she said.

"It’s not a surprise that they said January, it’ll start with people it’s easy to get to. But, if you pay your electricity through your landlord, how’s that going to work? There’s a lot of clarification to come through.

"I’m delighted that it’s starting in January. I’m hoping it finishes for everybody a long time before June. There’s already issues around the clarification of how it’s going to get to people with meters, and that’s a heck of a lot of people in Northern Ireland.”

Alliance’s Kate Nicholl also said: "I feel relief but also concern at the lack of detail that we have as political parties. It’s positive news after some of what we’ve been hearing, but we need more detail.

"I just know we’re all working with constituents who are really struggling at the moment and they already have that money spent. This can’t be delayed and I’m just worried about false hope.”