Engaged Belfast couple appeal for help to find missing ring

A Belfast couple have appealed for help to find an engagement ring which was recently lost in the city.

Heather Wilson, a housing policy and engagement officer for the Chartered Institute of Housing, has been engaged since August 2021.

She said she and her fiancée are “feeling gutted” after the ring was lost.

The couple lost the ring on Sunday and believe it went missing around the Yorkgate or Cityside areas of north Belfast.

"We’d be grateful if people could keep an eye out,” said Ms Wilson on Twitter.