Engagement ring and cash stolen during Londonderry burglary at pensioner's home

A woman aged in her 70s has been left in a distressed state after her engagement ring was stolen during a burglary in Londonderry.

The burglary happened in the Clonliffe Park area of the city on Friday sometime between 11.30am and 1.30pm on Friday.

Entry was forced to the house and a sum of money was reported stolen as well as several pieces of jewellery, including the platinum engagement ring with four diamonds.

Detective Constable McDonald said: “This has been a distressing experience for the victim, especially with the loss of such a sentimental piece of jewellery.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the Clonliffe Park area of the city and noticed any suspicious activity, including vehicles, to contact our detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101,quoting reference 1036 of 20/09/19.

"I would also encourage anyone who is offered similar jewellery for sale in suspicious circumstances to call us.”

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."