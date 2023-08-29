Enjoying all the fun of the Ould Lammas Fair

Thousands pack Ballycastle for the horses, history, tradition and a taste of dulse and yellowman

Kids enjoy pony and trap ride at the fair (PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA)

This year’s Ould Lammas Fair entered its third day yesterday, with tens of thousands of visitors and locals alike packing the streets of Ballycastle to enjoy Ireland’s oldest traditional fair.

The event, which runs until tomorrow, has transformed the seaside town with stalls selling an array of crafts and food — including the famous yellowman and dulse.

The historic origins of the event were there for all to enjoy on Fairhill Street, with traditional horse trading taking place.

A child with their pet mini horse

There were hundreds of animals on display and thousands of onlookers admiring the centuries-old spectacle.

Blacksmith and farrier demonstrations added to the equine atmosphere, while children enjoyed the pony rides and ‘Kidz Farm’.

Causeway Coast and Glens mayor Steven Callaghan welcomed the sight of large numbers of tourists in the town.

Enjoying the Auld Lammas Fair in Ballycastle PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

He also enjoyed sampling some the seaweed and the famous sweet treat on offer from the Dessert Bar on North Street, one of the biggest suppliers of dulse and yellowman.

The family business has been producing the delicacies for years.

There was plenty of entertainment on the beach too, with a range of musical acts performing and the NI School of Falconry hosting demonstrations by the majestic birds of prey.

Enjoying the Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle (PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA)

Cullen’s amusements at Quay Road playing fields also kept families entertained with funfair rides.

A popular attraction for the youngsters in the playing fields this year are the ‘have a go activities’, such as circus skills and archery.